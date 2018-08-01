BOBO, Robert L.

BOBO - Robert L. Entered into rest July 28, 2018. Retiree of General Motors, Buffalo Delavan Plant. Loving husband of Allegria M. Bobo; beloved father of Robert A. (Ashley) Bobo, Robin L. (Rakeim) Legrand, Rachel L. (Quinn) Bobo; grandfather of seven; brother of four; predeceased by eight; survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 10 am at St. Joseph's University Church, 3269 Main St., for an 11 am Mass of Christian Burial. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME.