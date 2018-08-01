[BN] Blitz newsletter: Harrison Phillips is getting tired of the Kyle Williams comparisons

Even before he was a Buffalo Bill, Harrison Phillips was drawing comparisons to Kyle Williams. The two defensive tackles look similar, and they play like each other, too.

"The first tape I popped on (of Phillips), I said, 'This looks like Kyle Williams coming out of LSU,' " NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah told The News in March. "He reminds me so much of him, the strength, the power. I think he's a little underrated with his quickness and never stops with the motor."

Phillips has never seemed to like the comparisons. Minutes after being drafted by the Bills, Phillips said, "I couldn't ever accept that term right now to be compared to somebody as fantastic as Kyle Williams. I think that his career is one that's going to go down in the history books."

The comparisons have continued into training camp, and even the Bills' social media accounts have gotten in on the joke. But the more the comparisons keep coming, the stronger Phillips seems to be getting in his denials, mostly out of respect for Williams. Here's what Phillips said this week:

Asked about being a "Kyle clone," the Stanford graduate replied: "I can't just let you say that. We are not clones. He is a 13-year, five-time Pro Bowler. We are not clones right now. There is millions and millions of baby steps I have to try to achieve in order to even simulate anything like a career like that. You can draw some similarities by the way we look and things like that. But I have the answers to the test. I have the blueprint of what I have to do to be successful in this league, and that's watching those guys."

Bills QB Watch, Day 5: The QB depth chart at Tuesday's practice, which was closed to the public, was Nathan Peterman with the first team, A.J. McCarron with the second team and Josh Allen with the third team, though Allen rotated in with the 1s during 11-on-11 work.

What we know about Russ Brandon and New Era: The Athletic reported Monday that Russ Brandon, the former Bills and Sabres president who resigned in May after a reported internal investigation into his workplace behavior and allegations of personal misconduct, had landed a job with New Era Cap Co. The company released a statement Tuesday denying it had hired Brandon, but that appears to be a bit of damage control, as Brandon was given a company email address and a spot in the company's phone directory, both of which had to be deleted Tuesday. "By 5:15 p.m., a New Era source told The News, company workers were taking apart the office that had been set up for him," Tim O'Shei wrote.

Travaris Cadet focused on mental wellness during long recovery: Cadet was a useful running back last season before being lost to a gruesome ankle injury in Week 16. He enters this season with a new perspective gained during his recovery. "During the process you feel like you're handicapped in a way," Cadet said. "You can't help yourself. You feel like you're dependent on someone else to do everything for you. It's really a wake-up call. It's like, wow, I've never been in this position. Sometimes we take the little things like walking for granted. ... It's like being a baby. You're excited about walking."

Vegas bettors appear to be losing faith in the Bills: The Bills' projected win total has taken a tumble since the betting lines were first announced.

Under-the-radar LB Deon Lacey brings speed to Bills' special teams: Lacey played only three snaps on defense last year but is seen as a lock to make this year's team. That's because he's a core special teamer, leading the Bills in special teams snaps in 2017.

