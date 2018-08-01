BENNETT, Loraine R. (Metzger)

July 28, 2018. Beloved wife of Frank Bennett; dear father of Sammuel (Jenna-Lin) and Jacob Bennett; grandmother of Nolan; sister of Noreen A. (Vincent) Ippolito, Teresa Metzger, Catherine (Michael) Bailey, Robert C. (Sherri) Metzger, Margaret (Timothy) Dutcher, Elizabeth (Michael) Morath and Rita (Wil) Baumann; survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 7-9PM at the LATIMORE-SCHIAVONE FUNERAL HOME, 8434 North Main St., Angola. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Mary of the Lake Church, Hamburg, NY, at 2PM. Please assemble at the church.