Beback - Kenneth R. July 29, 2018. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Gerlach) Beback; devoted father of Kenneth W. (Sharon) Beback, Sherry (James) Burdick, Dawn (David) Grimsich, Lynn Beback and Kevin (Allyson) Beback; loving grandfather of Gregory and Stephanie Beback, Jessica Alexander, Jacob Jurewicz, Brooklyn and Skylar Grimsich, Kaley and Austin Beback; dearest brother of John (Carol) Beback and the late Raymond (late Florence) Beback; dear brother-in-law of Gloria (late Richard) Krawczyk and the late Judith (late Dominic) Nunciato; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). Relatives and friends are invited to assemble for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (2158 Clinton St., 14206) Saturday at 9 AM. Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Marines serving in the Korean War, a retiree of National Fuel with 40 years of service and devoted 13 years as President, Manager and Coach with the Cheektowaga Southside Little League. He enjoyed sports, especially golfing and boating. Online condolences at: www.Pietszak.com