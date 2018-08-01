ADOLF, Dorothy (Guenther)

Of Lancaster, NY, July 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Norbert; loving mother of the late Barbara (James) Schaefer; dearest grandmother of James (Roseanne) Schaefer, Julie (Mark) Schneggenburger, Brian and Mark Schaefer; great-grandmother of Joshua, Aaron, Emily, Matthew, Kyle and Jenna; sister of Lucille (late John) Vetter, Robert (late Judy) Guenther, late Margaret (late Lester) Stellrecht, late James (Lola) Guenther; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Friday from 3-7PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Our Lady of Pompeii RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning at 11:30. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. www.wendelandloecherinc.com