Wohleben declares self 'odds-on favorite' for GOP nod for Lockport mayor

Lockport Common Council President David R. Wohleben, who clashed this spring with Niagara County Republican Chairman Richard L. Andres Jr., met with Andres Monday regarding the party's nomination for mayor of Lockport.

Wohleben will become mayor Aug. 8, when Anne E. McCaffrey's resignation takes effect. Parties have until Sept. 20 to choose candidates for the November election. In April, Wohleben called Andres "a bad choice" to replace Adam VanDeMark of Lockport as GOP chairman.

"I do think he'll support me," Wohleben said when asked about his talk with Andres. "I would think I would be the odds-on favorite."

Andres, however, said he'll take letters of intent and resumes from other possible candidates until Aug. 17.

"I'm not ruling anybody in or out without knowing who else is interested," Andres said.