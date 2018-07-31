Truck dumps load of tires onto Niagara Thruway median on Grand Island

A dump truck overturned and scattered its load of tires on the median of the Niagara Thruway near Whitehaven Road on Grand Island at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Grand Island Fire Company reported.

Fire Captain John Podlucky said in a Facebook posting that the northbound dump truck blew a front tire, causing the driver to lose control. The truck overturned into the median, he said in the Facebook post, and wound up in the southbound lanes.

The driver, who was not identified, escaped the cab and, after evaluation by fire company emergency medical technicians, was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center.

State Police said his injuries were minor.

Fire crews contained a small fuel leak from the truck. The accident caused traffic delays for about 90 minutes, according to NITTEC.