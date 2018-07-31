Regan to row with U.S. eight in World Regatta

Emily Regan of Buffalo was selected to row with the U.S. women’s eight in the World Rowing Championships Sept. 8-16 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. The Senior National Team selections were made at the conclusion of the selection camp. The women’s training center is in Princeton, N.J.

Regan, who rowed for the U.S. gold medal eight in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and coxswain Katelin Guregian of Detroit return from the eight that finished fourth in the 2017 Worlds.

The U.S. eight will consist of the same rowers who took the bronze behind New Zealand and Canada last month in the World Cup 3 regatta in Switzerland. Regan also rowed on a U.S. four that took the bronze in World Cup 3, but will not row in fours in Bulgaria.