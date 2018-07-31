One bad inning eliminates Depew from State Legion Baseball

Depew Post 1528’s run in the State American Legion Baseball Tournament ended Tuesday night, with a 6-3 loss to Rayson-Miller Post of Pittsford at Murnane Field in Utica.

One disastrous inning, the second, was enough to send coach Tony Sekuterski’s team home with a second loss in the double-elimination tournament. Rayson-Miller will face two-time defending champion Rockland County at noon today for the championship and the right to move on to regional play. If Pittsford wins, a final game will follow.

It was not a good performance for Depew. Two of Post 1528’s three infield errors came in the second inning when Pittsford scored five runs to wipe out a 2-0 deficit. The winners had only three singles in the inning but were helped by the infield errors, a walk and a passed ball.

Depew got on the board, 2-0, in the top of the first when Connor Duck started it with a one-out triple and came home on Ryan Voight’s single. The second run scored on a squeeze bunt by Bryan Cybulski. That was it, however, until the ninth when a single by Duck, a passed ball and a two-out single by Paul Tripi produced a run.

Depew left 10 runners on base against two Pittsford pitchers, scoring only once against Lukas Haefner, who pitched the last 3.2 innings after starting the game at shortstop. Haefner struck out six.

Tripi started and took the loss for Depew. Ryan Mansell relieved him in the fourth and shut out Pittsford on one hit the rest of the way but the damage had been done.