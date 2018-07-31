Four Muny AAA teams in NABF Regional here

Four Buffalo New Era Muny AAA teams and outsiders from Ohio and Pittsburgh will compete in the National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) regional starting Thursday at three area venues.

The AAA champion JAMCO, Team Deb, the Orchard Park Sox and West Herr are entered along with the Fairview Cardinals from Strongsville, Ohio, and traditional power St. John’s Leftys of Pittsburgh. Pool play games among three teams each in two groupings, will be played Thursday and Friday at Amherst Northtown Center, Erie Community College in Williamsville and St. Francis High in Athol Springs.

Elimination games at Northtown and ECC, are scheduled for noon on Saturday before the 4:30 p.m. championship game at Northtown.

Battistoni Diesel of the Muny League won last year’s NABF World Series in Battle Creek, Mich., and will defend its championship next week (Aug. 8-12) along with whichever team comes out of the Buffalo Regional.