Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went from first to third in his first time on the bases in Triple-A. (Mark Mulville/Buffalo News)

Bisons drop 11-8 decision to Lehigh Valley

The buzz of the night went to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., as the top prospect in minor league baseball made his Triple-A debut with the Buffalo Bisons.

But the Herd fell behind, 8-0, early and could never finish a comeback in a 11-8 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Field Tuesday night.

It was a rough start for Bisons pitcher Nick Tepesch, who gave up eight earned runs in two innings of work, seven of those on home runs.

But the Bisons kept creeping back into the game.

After back-to-back walks, including a four-pitch walk to Guerrero Jr., the Bisons got on the board when Danny Jansen drove a three-run shot to left field.

Rowdy Tellez drove in two runs with a double in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-5, but Lehigh Valley hit its fourth homer of the game, this time a solo shot by Logan Moore off Herd reliever Taylor Guerrieri in the sixth. A bases-loaded single by Aaron Altherr gave the IronPigs a 10-5 lead.

Again, the Bisons worked back into the game.

A bases-loaded sacrifice fly by Guerrero Jr. scored a run in the sixth and the Bisons plated two more in the seventh to draw within 10-8. But Tim Mayza walked in a run in the ninth and the Herd got only one runner on base in the last two innings.

Point of interest: Guerrero didn’t have an official at-bat in his first plate appearance. He drew a six-pitch walk. But he went from first to third on a routine single by Jansen in the first inning. His head-first slide just beat out the throw. He didn't have an official at-bat until the eighth inning. He walked in his first three plate appearances then had the sac fly in the sixth. In the eighth he grounded out to second. … There were 9,477 fans in attendance Tuesday, about double the Herd’s normal Tuesday crowd, thanks to the Triple-A debut of Guerrero.

Hype aside, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. remains focused on what's in his control

Noteworthy: Often when trades are made, it takes a while for players to join their new team. In Jacob Waguespack’s case, he only had to walk across the field. Tuesday afternoon the Blue Jays traded left-handed pitcher Aaron Loup to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for the right-handed pitcher. Waguespack was with Lehigh Valley, so after the trade was announced, he packed up his gear and walked across the field to join the Bisons dugout.

Next: The Bisons and IronPigs have a doubleheader on Wednesday, starting at 5:35 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Righty Sean Reid-Foley (7-2, 3.68) is scheduled to start the first game for the Bisons vs. Lehigh Valley lefty Cole Irvin (9-3, 2.93). Murphy Smith (1-4, 4.74) is set to start Game 2 for the Herd. Lehigh Valley has yet to name its starter.

