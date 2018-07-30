DeGROFF, Stanley R.

DeGroff - Stanley R. July 29, 2018 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of the late Mary A.; dearest father of Barbara (Peter) Szabo, Robert (Mary), Kenneth (Lori Fronckowiak), and Christina (Michael Wilson) DeGroff; cherished grandfather of Melanie (Eric) Schifferle, Rebecca Szabo, Brandon, Andrea, Rachel (John Cross) and Hannah DeGroff, Michaela and Michael Wilson and the late Kristen DeGroff; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Friday from 3-7 PM and Saturday 10-11 AM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (Corner of Rte. 5 & Camp Rd.), 716-627-2919, where Funeral Services will immediately follow Saturday hours at 11 AM. Share online condolences at www.lakesidefuneralhome.com