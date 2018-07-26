Why buying house for mom means so much to Bills' Tre'Davious White

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White has purchased a home and a car for his mother, LaShawnita, and says she no longer has to work again unless she wants to.

For White, it's the completion of a goal he set as a youngster. "Now finally my mission is finally complete," he posted on Instagram. "Like I always tell you everything I do now is extra, I’ve achieved my dream and now it’s about making sure you and the rest of the fam get to see and do thing that we never imagined."

But here's why the house and the car and completing that mission matters to him.

White grew up in a house in Shreveport, La., with his older half-brother on his mom’s side, LeGregory, as well as younger brother Da’Vonta and younger sister La’Daijah.

The three boys shared a room, while La’Daijah and their mother got the other bedrooms. The family moved frequently, and there were times they didn't have money for the water bill.

Because LaShawnita worked overnights at the Horseshoe Casino in neighboring Bossier City, the kids would often spend nights at their grandfather's home.

“We had to move out of that house because it was broken into several times,” White told The News' Jay Skurski as they slowed down to get a good look at the property at 1749 Adler Road in June. “We had just got a PlayStation 2. We thought that was the best thing ever. My mom, she worked her butt off to get us that, and probably a month after Christmas, our house got broken into, and it was gone.”

LaShawnita no longer works the graveyard shift at the casino. LaShawnita’s time now is spent helping her sister run a seafood restaurant.

She says she no longer has to work, although she intends to keep managing her son's commitments and especially his charitable work in Shreveport. There was a shoe drive last September, in which 187 students from the schools that White attended who were nominated by their teachers and principals got new Adidas shoes. At Christmas, White adopted 27 families and treated them to gifts.

"I hope this house can hold you for just a few more years cause after that my plan is to build you a home from the ground and you can design it the way you want," White posted. "It’s time for you to live like the QUEEN that you are you truly DESERVE IT ❤..I love you with all my heart Mom !!!