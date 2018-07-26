Share this article

Amy Lewis, outgoing executive director of the Niagara County SPCA, gives a little TLC to Houdini the office cat, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Brennan named new executive director at SPCA of Niagara

Timothy G. Brennan of Amherst was named the new executive director of the SPCA of Niagara Thursday.

Timothy G. Brennan, the new executive director of the SPCA of Niagara. (Contributed photo)

Brennan, 60, chief development officer at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Buffalo for the last six years, starts work Aug. 8. He will work alongside outgoing director Amy L. Lewis until she leaves Aug. 31.

"I have two passions. One is for animals and the other is for not-for-profit work," said Brennan, who will earn $85,000 a year. "This was the consummate career move for me."

He said he will concentrate on improving the agency's fundraising.

SPCA board president Bob Richardson said Brennan, a North Tonawanda native, was chosen from three finalists. About 100 people either applied or were contacted by a search firm.

"Tim was a standout candidate," Richardson said.

