2-year-old had surgery after head injury at Buffalo day care, police say

The 2-year-old girl who was rushed from a Buffalo day care facility in critical condition Monday suffered a head injury which police believe happened while she was at day care, police said at a news conference Tuesday.

"The baby was rushed into surgery," Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said Tuesday. "The nature of the incident is that the child did suffer some type of head injury."

The girl, whose name has not been released, remained in critical condition Tuesday at Oishei Children's Hospital.

No criminal charges have been filed, though Mozee's Ultimate Family Daycare at 83 Glenwood Ave. has been suspended by the state Office of Children and Family Services, according to a spokesman.

"OCFS launched an immediate investigation following notification of the incident Monday and has suspended the child care program from operating, effective immediately," the statement read. "OCFS takes all child care program incidents very seriously and will continue its comprehensive investigation of the circumstances surrounding the injuries to this child."

Buffalo police were called to the day care center at about 3:20 p.m. Detectives with the Sex Offense Squad, which handles crimes against children, were assigned to the case and were interviewing witnesses and canvassing the neighborhood. They asked anyone with information about the incident or the facility to call police at their confidential TIPCALL line at 847-2255.

Mozee's, a licensed day care since 2012, is licensed to provide care for up to 14 children, including 12 that are 6 weeks old to 12 years old, provided there is a caregiver for every two children under the age of 2 years. The day care center lists "Desiree Mozee" as its program name and James J. Mozee Jr. as its contact.

Police have not said how many children were at the facility when the toddler was hurt.

The facility was cited by the state on June 21 for two violations: Having an unapproved caregiver left unsupervised with day care children and failing to maintain daily attendance records that are filled out when a child arrives and departs.

The state Office of Children and Family Services website indicated those violations were since corrected.

The business has been cited for other violations in the past 13 months, which were also corrected.