2-year-old Buffalo girl rushed from day care in critical condition

A 2-year-old girl was rushed in critical condition from a Buffalo day care center to Oishei Children's Hospital Monday afternoon.

Buffalo police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to Mozee's Ultimate Family Daycare at 83 Glenwood Ave., according to police and neighbors of the business.

Police said the child was in critical condition but police provided little information.

"Detectives say while at a daycare center, at some point a 2-year-old female became unresponsive," police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said in an email. "Buffalo police continue to investigate the incident."

Mozee's, a licensed day care since 2012, was cited by the state on June 21 for two violations: having an unapproved caregiver left unsupervised with day care children and failing to maintain daily attendance records that are filled out when a child arrives and departs. The State Office of Children and Family Services website indicated those violations were since corrected.

The day care lists "Desiree Mozee" as its program name and James J. Mozee Jr. as its contact.

Mozee's license indicates it may provide care for up to 14 children, including 12 that are 6 weeks old to 12 years old, provided there is a caregiver for every two children under the age of 2 years.

The business has been cited for other violations in the past 13 months.

In March, it was cited for failing to maintain the required health records on every child, including a record of illnesses and injuries occurring while in care, and any indicators of child abuse or maltreatment. In November, Mozee's was cited for not having enough caregivers supervising the children and allowing a caregiver who lacked the required training to come in contact with children.

In July 2017, the day care was cited for leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle and leaving child without competent supervision at all times. In June 2017, Mozee's was cited for one violation for failing to store all matches, lighters, medicines, drugs, detergents, aerosol cans and other poisonous or toxic materials in their original containers, in a place inaccessible to children, and making sure those items they do not contaminate play surfaces, food or food preparation areas, or constitute a hazard to children.