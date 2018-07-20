Fashion Friday: Meet Buffalo artist Fotini Galanes

Name: Fotini Galanes, 53. Her first name is pronounced Foe-tee-NEE

Who she is: Mom to 15-year-old Martino. Artist, muralist and creator of My Mark Matters, a global, interactive humanitarian project for which she received an Arts Services Initiative of WNY (ASI) DEC Grant with the support of the Park School of Buffalo. (Read more on her website.) The Williamsville South High School graduate was named 2018 Artist of the Year by ASI.

What she’s wearing: Black knit top. White tulle skirt attached to a short black skirt underneath. She bought it at Atelier on Elmwood Avenue to wear to her art opening in October at Czurles-Nelson Gallery at SUNY Buffalo State. White Converse sneakers. Silver spoon ring (see below). Sterling silver bone cuff bracelet, a signature Elsa Peretti piece from Tiffany & Co. “I saw it in an ad in college in 1984. I went bananas. Years later I received it as a gift,” she said. She wears no makeup except mascara.

Signature piece: The ring she wears was originally a Santa spoon that her brother Paul gave to her son when he was born. "I never walk out of the house without it," she said.

Fashion statement: “The matriarchs in my family, including my mother, set the precedent for my style. Very classic, simple. Less is more," she said.

“I have to wear materials that feel good against my skin. I have a sweatshirt that feels better on the outside than it does on the inside so I wear it inside out.”

Recent purchase: "My Converse. I buy a new pair every year. I like white sneakers. They can’t be dirty. They have to be white. I wash them by hand and eventually they begin to tear. I’d rather have a hole in them than have them be dirty.”

In the market for: “I’m always trying to find the perfect handbag. I’m designing one because I can’t find it. It will come in multiple colors. It may even be reversible. If it’s a black bag, I want to be able to change one feature on it so that it matches my shoes.”