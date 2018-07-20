[BN] Blitz newsletter: When Josh Allen misses, it's because of his footwork, Beane says

Bills GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott sat down with reporters last month for an interview session that shed some light on how the team settled on drafting quarterback Josh Allen. The interview was embargoed until Thursday.

One of the most interesting pieces of the interview was Beane attributing Allen's missed throws in college to poor footwork.

"It was pretty clear it’s when his feet were not right," Beane said of Allen's misses. "The most positive thing I saw, when he was at the Senior Bowl, his feet were in a much better position that week. He was much more accurate, not only during the week, but even in the game."

Then, at the Bills' private workout, "His footwork was very good, his workout was very good," Beane said. "We left there, we felt very confident.”

Bring on Year 2: A second story from the sitdown interview was a look at what Beane and McDermott expect in their second year running the franchise. Neither of them claim to have taken time to reflect on ending the drought. "If anything, we've got to try to make it an even harder standard" to surpass this season, Beane said.

Who takes over kick returns? Mark Gaughan wrote about this underrated storyline heading into camp. Last year's returner, Brandon Tate, is no longer with the team. Can Ray-Ray McCloud find his way onto the field as the return man?

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer finds Kansas connection at Bills complex: Bowyer was in Orchard Park this week, and he ended up bonding with Bills alum Steve Tasker over their shared home state of Kansas.

