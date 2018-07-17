MALINOWSKI, Geraldine H. "Geri" (Hinman)

Malinowski - Geraldine H. "Geri" (nee Hinman)

July 15, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of the late Robert A. Malinowski and the late Daniel F. Warzel; dearest mother of Susan (William) Schlossin, Lynn Guthrie, and Julie (James) Foster; cherished sister of Harold Hinman, late Ann McMahon, late Edward, and late James Hinman; also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received 4-8 PM, Wednesday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM, Thursday, at Saint John XXIII Catholic Church, West Seneca. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.