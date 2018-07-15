SHERMAN, Jean Marie "Aunt Jean"

SHERMAN - Jean Marie "Aunt Jean"

Orchard Park, NY. Died peacefully July 5, 2018, in Rochester, NY. Loving daughter of the late Stanley and Elinore (Drilling); dear sister of the late Ellen Frances Sherman and the late Glenn E. Sherman (Betty and the late Jean McTigue); beloved aunt of Barbara Cutrona, Rochester, NY; Paul (Valerie) Sherman, Fredericksburg, VA; Diane Sherman (Paul Berrios), Honolulu, HI; MaryEllen (Matthew) Dolan, Bethesda, MD; Thomas (Linda) Sherman, Fredericksburg, VA; Stephen Cutrona, Rochester, NY; and Sue Sherman, Fredericksburg, VA; great-aunt of Samantha, Allison, and Nicholas Cutrona; the late Alexander Sherman; Patrick, Elisa, Nora, and Brian Dolan; and Thomas, Brendan, Caitlin, and James Sherman. Jean was born in Kenmore, NY and attended St. John the Baptist School and Mt. St. Mary Academy. She graduated from D'Youville College and the University of Buffalo. Jean provided loving care to thousands of children over the years as a social worker at the NYS Department of Social Services and the West Seneca Developmental Center. Jean was a proud member of the Daughters of Erin, Court 5 since 1962, the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians, and the Orchard Park Senior Citizens. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 11, 10 AM at St. John Vianney Church, Orchard Park, NY. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Heaven is blessed to have such an angel. To share a memory of Jean or send a condolence to the family, visit www.anthonychapels.com