RUSTAY, Bernice Jeanette (Knoll)

July 11, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Grant I. Rustay. Loving mother of Douglas (Myrt) Rustay and the late Pamela Ochterski. Mother-in-law of Kenneth Ochterski. Cherished grandmother of Doug (Krista) and Scott (Amy) Rustay and Jennifer and Kenneth (Amanda) Ochterski and five great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Marge (late Anthony) Ivancic and the late Ruth Keenan. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave. on Monday, July 16th from 3 to 7 PM. where a Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, July 17th at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernice's memory to the American Heart Association. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com