MURRAY, Eleanor T. (Thompson)

MURRAY - Eleanor T. (nee Thompson)

July 10, 2018. Wife of the late Gerard E. Murray; mother of Norman (Thuy), the Rev. William "Mac" (Merline), George (Marcie) Murray, Lisa Kelley and the late Jane Trotter; grandmother of seven; great-grandmother of ten. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Friday morning, July 27th at 11 o'clock in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church, the American Red Cross WNY Chapter, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo 14209, or to Buffalo Prep, University at Buffalo, 18 Acheson Annex, Buffalo 14214. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com