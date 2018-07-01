Yankees honor Navy officer from West Seneca

Western New Yorkers watching the broadcast of Friday's Yankees game or at Yankee Stadium got a surprise when one of their own appeared on the scoreboard.

Gage Tomaszewski from West Seneca was named "Veteran of the Game."

Tomaszewski, a U.S. Navy air traffic control specialist petty officer second class, served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He was joined at the game by his family.

.@Yankees honor military guest United States Navy air traffic control specialist petty officer officer second class from West Seneca New York during the seventh-inning stretch pic.twitter.com/eMrWcXLkWB — Harry Scull Jr (@hsjrphoto) June 30, 2018