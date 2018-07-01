Share this article

print logo

Yankees honor Navy officer from West Seneca

| Published | Updated

Western New Yorkers watching the broadcast of Friday's Yankees game or at Yankee Stadium got a surprise when one of their own appeared on the scoreboard.

Gage Tomaszewski from West Seneca was named "Veteran of the Game."

Tomaszewski, a U.S. Navy air traffic control specialist petty officer second class, served during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He was joined at the game by his family.

Story topics: /

There are no comments - be the first to comment