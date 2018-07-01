Woman smacks Niagara Falls cop over the head with purse while being arrested

NIAGARA FALLS – Police said a 56-year-old woman smacked an officer over the head with her purse Saturday night while being arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Frances Bienko of Niagara Falls Boulevard was spotted on the porch of a 19th Street home just after 7 p.m. by an officer who knew she was wanted, according to reports. Officer Christina Tyran said she approached and told Bienko she was under arrest, to which she responded, "No, I'm not," before attempting to walk away.

Tyran was able to get one of Bienko's arms into handcuffs before Bienko slugged her over the head with her purse. She also tried to kick the officer repeatedly, police reported.

In addition to the unspecified warrant charges, she was charged with resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer.