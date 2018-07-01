Niagara Falls woman found slumped over wheel charged with DWI

A woman who was found slumped over the steering wheel of a car with the engine running Sunday morning has been arrested on multiple counts, including driving while intoxicated.

Niagara Falls Police were called to the 1100 block of Linwood Avenue at 7:10 a.m., where they found a car parked in the middle of the street. The vehicle was in park but was still running, police said, and officers recovered a bottle of vodka from the cup holder next to the passed-out driver.

After waking the woman, police said she failed several field sobriety tests. Kashunta C. Gilmer, 23, of Walnut Avenue, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while impaired, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, unlicensed operation and passing a stop sign.