Woman attacked in East Side cemetery, purse stolen

A 26-year-old woman told Buffalo police Sunday morning that she was assaulted in an East Side cemetery by an unknown person who stole her purse and ripped her shirt.

The woman said she was walking through a cemetery near the intersection of Hazel and Rapin places just before 10 p.m. Saturday, as a shortcut on her way to the corner store, when she was suddenly attacked. Besides taking her purse and tearing her clothing, she said she also believed that the suspect attempted to touch her breast, but she pushed him away, turned and ran in the opposite direction, screaming for help.

Officers found the purse on the train tracks near the cemetery, but her driver's license and Social Security card were missing.