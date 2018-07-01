Watch: UB football player's feat of strength goes viral

Jovany Ruiz is a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the University at Buffalo football team from Fredonia.

He might be known now as that "hamstring curl guy."

Ruiz was the star of a video posted on Twitter by UB's football strength coaches Friday. It shows Ruiz finishing up a set of Nordic hamstring curls. Ruiz wears a chain around his neck to add more weight and make it more challenging. He leans forward and then curls back up. The team explodes in cheers around him.

The Team Wanted 1 More From @jovany33_ruiz pic.twitter.com/JFuXYFOQHZ — UB Football Strength (@UBFballStrength) June 29, 2018

"We started to do Nordic hamstring curls during spring camp," he said. "We do some sort of similar hamstring exercises everyday we workout. Our strength and conditioning coach, Lewis Caralla, really has a plan for us so I just take it as an opportunity to better myself.

"I just recently started to do my sets of three by three of the Nordic hamstring curls with a chain and hopefully I get stronger. In this video I'm focusing on controlling my movement completely so it really hits your hamstrings harder, rather than just dropping fast."

As to the interest, Ruiz said he never expected the video to get the attention it has.

"To be honest, the video was posted because it seemed somewhat impressive within our team, but we were just doing what we do on a regular basis," he said. "I had no idea it would blow up like it did at all."