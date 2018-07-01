Upset over finding phone number, boyfriend tries to set house on fire

Niagara Falls Police said a man tried to set his Pasadena Avenue house on fire Saturday evening after arguing with his live-in girlfriend.

The 56-year-old woman told police that when she came home around 1 p.m., her boyfriend, John W. Rutherford, 55, confronted her about a telephone number he reportedly found on the kitchen table. She told police he pushed her over a couch, then left for a neighborhood tavern. He returned, highly intoxicated, about six hours later, and the argument resumed.

According to reports, the man flipped furniture, then brought a can of gasoline from his garage, pouring it around the living room. He asked his girlfriend for a lighter, but she instead called police. Rutherford was expected to be charged with third-degree criminal mischief and harassment.