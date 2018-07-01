Tonawanda driver with no lights had 18 license suspensions

A Tonawanda man who was driving with no headlights was arrested and jailed early Saturday morning after police found he also had 18 suspensions dating back two years and no driver's license.

City of Tonawanda police pulled over Nathaniel L. Busch of Sunset Terrace on Main Street at about 3 a.m. for driving without his lights on. His license had been suspended 18 times, all for failing to answer previous tickets.

Busch was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, not having a license, driving with no headlights and failing to change the address on his license. He was held on $750 bail.