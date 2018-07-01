The big fish is caught in free agency: Leafs nab Tavares with seven-year deal

Things just got ratcheted up in the Buffalo Sabres' biggest rivalry.

The Toronto Maple Leafs shifted the balance of power in the Atlantic Division -- and maybe became one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup -- when they signed New York Islanders center John Tavares to a seven-year, $77-million free agent deal Sunday.

The stunning announcement ended the league's hottest pursuit of the offseason and is one of the most significant signings in recent league history. It's rare for a top player in the NHL to change teams -- Steven Stamkos snubbed the Leafs two years ago -- but the lure of home was large for Tavares, a Toronto native who clearly felt he could help his favorite team finally get over the top to win its first Cup since 1967.

Tavares, 27, is the nephew of Buffalo Bandits lacrosse legend of the same name. He had 37 goals and 47 assists for the Islanders last season. The point total was two off his career high and the 37 goals were one shy of the 38 he collected in 2014-15.

The biggest signings in recent years: Minnesota's dual signing on New Jersey's Zach Parise and Nashville's Ryan Suter and the Sabres' loss of co-captains Daniel Briere and Chris Drury to Philadelphia and the New York Rangers, respectively, on July 1, 2007. Buffalo hasn't won a playoff series since the pair left.

Tavares and his representatives met with several teams over the last few days in the offices of his Los Angeles-based agent. The Islanders had until midnight Saturday to sign him to an eight-year deal and that deadline passed with no deal, moving the Leafs and San Jose Sharks into the forefront.

The Sabres host Tavares and the Leafs this season Dec. 4 and March 20 in KeyBank Center. They play Toronto in newly-named Scotiabank Arena, the former Air Canada Centre, on Feb. 25 and March 2.

The Leafs had 105 points last season, finishing third in the Atlantic Division, and lost to Boston in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs. It was their second straight first-round elimination since adding Auston Matthews as the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016.

Matthews tweeted a welcome to Tavares Sunday that read: "Welcome about @91Tavares! Pumped to have you in the blue and white and now call you a teammate."

Welcome aboard @91Tavares ! Pumped to have you in the blue and white and now call you a teammate #goleafs — Auston Matthews (@AM34) July 1, 2018

San Jose GM Doug Wilson issued a statement that read in part: "I want to thank John Tavares and (agent) Pat Brisson for their interest in the San Jose Sharks and professionalism throughout this negotiation process. While we are naturally disappointed in the final decision, it's extremely heartening to know that the top players in this league consistently view San Jose as a place they want to play."

Tavares, who was the Islanders' No. 1 draft pick and the face of the franchise since he was selected in 2009, chose Toronto and wrote a passionate letter to Islanders fans on his Twitter account Sunday afternoon. He also tweeted a childhood picture of him sleeping in a bed with a Leafs blanket.

"The island has been home, it's what I know," Tavares wrote in part. "It's part of me -- it always will be. I can't thank you all enough for the dedication you have all showed. I'm sorry if this decision pains you, as you can tell it wasn't easy, but have trust in the future because it is bright. The Islanders are in great hands. I am thankful that I had the opportunity to be an Islander for as long as I did. The island, the fans, the organization, my teammates will always be special to me and my family but it's time to live my childhood dream here in Toronto."