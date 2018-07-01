SUV found burning in Niagara Falls field determined to have been stolen

Niagara Falls Police were attempting to identify an SUV found burning in a field off Ninth Street early Sunday when a telephone call solved their problems.

Officers were called at 4:15 a.m. to Ninth Street and College Avenue for a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. The vehicle had no license plates or a decipherable vehicle identification number, only a GMC Yukon logo.

While still on the scene, police received a call reporting that a 2008 GMC Yukon had been stolen from the backyard of a Michigan Avenue home sometime after 2 a.m.

Fire investigators declared the fire "suspicious," but could not determine the origin because the fuel tank ruptured during the fire, spilling gasoline over the area.

The vehicle was considered a total loss.