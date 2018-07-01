Is Woodlawn Beach TOO popular? Town struggles to rein in rowdiness

Hamburg had great plans for Woodlawn Beach State Park when it took over operations eight years ago, and this year's Memorial Day was a perfect example of what the town thought was possible: nearly 1,100 cars in the lots, traffic jams around the beach, and plenty of fun to go around.

A beach that historically has been best known for water that was deemed unsafe for swimming finally seemed to have achieved an elusive goal: popularity.

But that has brought unexpected problems, as far as town officials are concerned. There may have been nearly as many cans of beer as bikinis on the beach that holiday weekend.

Now, with the hottest weather of the year upon us just as another national holiday looms, the town is trying to curb drinking on the beach. That will be welcome news to some, but not for those who have found Woodlawn to be a worthy alternative for well-known party spots farther down the lakeshore.

"It's an ongoing concern," Supervisor James M. Shaw said. "Because we have to balance the public's safety concerns and our duty to make sure facilities we operate are safe and secure.

Police Chief Gregory Wickett said there have been a few incidents of rowdy behavior at the beach, and police want to eliminate them.

"We're trying to create a family atmosphere," he said.

Part of the problem is the question of whether beach-goers can consume alcoholic beverages while they bask in the sun. Alcohol can be consumed legally at the Woodlawn Beach Tiki Bar, both at the main building and the smaller bar on one section of the beach.

That's why the town is handing out fliers reminding patrons it is an alcohol-free park and checking coolers to make sure they contain only soft drinks.

The town also created six security officer positions to be deployed at the beach and plans to hire retired police officers to fill the openings. They will be getting the word out about the enforcement of the alcohol prohibition. The new security will supplement town police, who will continue to patrol the beach, the chief said.

"We're not looking to hand out tickets, but we will if we have to," Wickett said. "We're looking for people to comply."

As the sun beat down on the beach Friday afternoon, news of the town's effort was met with a predictably mixed reaction. Several parents who were there with children said they don't go to Woodlawn Beach on the weekends because of the problems that town officials are trying to solve.

Beth Majerowski of Cheektowaga said she comes to the beach often with her 4-year-old son, Owen. She said the beach is beautiful, but noted that sometimes the water is closed to swimming because of poor water quality. As she was leaving on Friday, though, the sound system at the Tiki Bar started playing music that had swearing in it.

"They're not playing family music," she said. "I wish it was more family friendly than bar friendly."

But MaryCatherine Costanza and Olivia Thomas, both of Buffalo, said they come with friends and often drink beer. They said Woodlawn is a family-friendly beach.

"As long as it wasn't glass, they didn't care," Costanza said of the response they have gotten to drinking alcohol on the beach.

If there is a crackdown, "they're going to lose a very large amount of population here," Costanza said.

"It's really to going to ruin the Buffalo beach scene," Thomas said of the prohibition of alcohol.

'The Woodlawn Beach is a real burden'

Hamburg took over operation of the beach after New York State closed it and some other state parks in 2010 during a budget crisis. The town signed a 10-year contract with the state that will automatically renew for another 10 years Dec. 31, 2019, unless it is terminated or renegotiated.

Attendance at the park steadily increased, with the high point of 28,170 cars in 2014. The number dropped last year to 16,729, but last summer had miserable beach weather.

New York State had lost money on the beach, and Hamburg worked to attract more people and to generate revenue. But last year, the town lost more than $100,000 while operating the beach, the supervisor said.

"The Woodlawn Beach is a real burden," Shaw said.

Some of the loss was due to overtime in the police and buildings and grounds departments, he said.

There is some revenue coming in through leases. The town contracts with an outside vendor who runs the Tiki Bar. The "Lodge," a small banquet area, is available for rent for weddings and receptions, and the town also arranges for weddings on the beach.

A $7 admission to the park is charged from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., although the fee will be charged later for special events, such as Tuesday's fireworks. Recreation Director Martin Denecke said the after-hours admission fee helps pay for the cost of the fireworks.

"For us to keep the park open, it costs a lot of money, whether swimming, on the beach, in volleyball leagues, there's cost to all that," Denecke said.

Lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., when the water is open for swimming. The water, which is tested daily, is closed after heavy rains and at other times because of high bacteria levels. No swimming was allowed Memorial Day weekend because the water temperature was below 60 degrees, Denecke said.

The park closes at dusk, but the Tiki Bar, which also serves alcohol on a section of the beach, stays open until 2 a.m. on weekends. Operator Robert Bieber said he has beefed up security. He also has added more entertainment, with live music or DJs at least five nights a week, to attract more customers. He changed his menu, adding more seafood, and is hoping for a good summer.

"The weather's everything. If you don’t have weather, it's over with," Bieber said.