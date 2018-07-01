Summer City Fitness begins Saturdays at MLK Park

Put on your workout gear and head outdoors for the third season of Summer City Fitness at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Every Saturday through Sept. 1, residents will be able to attend free exercise classes from 10 to 11 a.m. near the MLK Jr. statue at the park, located at Fillmore and Best streets.

The workout includes a mix of low- and high-impact dance classes designed to help participants get physically fit.

Returning this season is Lala Woods of La’Movement leading the dance fitness classes. Free fruit and water will be provided by Allison DeHonney’s Urban Fruits and Veggies.

Registration is not required.

All classes are weather-dependent.

The program is sponsored by Mayor Byron W. Brown and BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.