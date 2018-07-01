Spike strips stop stolen car driver fleeing from police

The driver of a stolen car and its owner both face charges after police chased the vehicle and used spike strips to stop it.

Police said John D. Maggard, 34, of Rumbold Avenue, North Tonawanda, argued with his girlfriend while driving her car June 22, let her out of the vehicle and drove away.

State Police spotted Maggard in Niagara Falls and chased him to the Tuscarora Indian Reservation. After Niagara County sheriff’s deputies laid spike strips on Printup Road that flattened Maggard’s tires, he abandoned the car and was captured after a foot chase.

He was charged with multiple drug and traffic counts. Police also charged Teresa R. Gansworth, 32, of Mount Hope Road, Sanborn, with second-degree facilitating unlicensed operation, saying she knew Maggard’s license was revoked.