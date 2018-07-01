Shots fired at Genesee and Moselle injure pedestrian

Shots were fired on Genesee Street near Moselle Street early Sunday morning, injuring a pedestrian who was walking eastbound.

The 35-year-old victim said he was walking on Genesee when he heard several shots, felt a sharp pain and realized that he had been shot in the right leg. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center by his girlfriend and treated for his injury.

Buffalo homicide detectives were notified, but where the shots came from was not determined.