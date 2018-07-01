Sabres re-sign winger Scott Wilson to two-year deal

Winger Scott Wilson was a Stanley Cup champion for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017 and provided the Sabres some depth at forward after being acquired from Detroit last fall.

The Sabres hoped to bring him back to their bottom six and got the job done Sunday by signing Wilson to a two-year contract. He will have a cap hit of $1.05 million.

The Sabres did not give Wilson a qualifying offer because they wanted to avoid arbitration with him and instead work out a multi-year deal. They were able to quickly get the job done less than two hours after the free-agent period opened.

Wilson, 26, had six goals and eight assists for the Sabres in 49 games last season. He had eight goals and 18 assists for the Penguins in 2016-17 and scored a goal in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final against Nashville.

[Related: Scott Wilson's career stats]