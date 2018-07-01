Sabres get strong deal on Carter Hutton contract, Wedgewood in goal for Amerks

The Sabres have officially announced their deal with free-agent goaltender Carter Hutton and the news is good.

Buffalo has signed Hutton at a value price of $8.25 million — a cap hit of $2.75 million per season. Outgoing starter Robin Lehner made $4 million, and there were numerous reports Friday that Hutton's deal would be in the $3 million to $3.5 million range.

Sportsnet is reporting the Sabres are also going to sign Scott Wedgewood to a two-way contract, to serve as the No. 1 man in Rochester and insurance behind Hutton and Linus Ullmark. That's expected to be in the $425,000 range for the AHL and $650,000 for the NHL.

Wedgewood, 25, was New Jersey's third-round pick in 2010. He played 20 games for Arizona last season, going 5-9-4 with a 3.45 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. He played four games for the Devils in 2015-16 (2-1-1, 1.25, .957).

Wedgewood is expected to pair with the re-signed Adam Wilcox in Rochester, with Jonas Johansson returning to Cincinnati of the ECHL.