Bills Player Spotlight: Siran Neal is long-term 'big nickel' prospect

It's easy to get excited about Siran Neal after watching a few highlights of his college career.

The Buffalo Bills' fifth-round draft pick played linebacker, cornerback and safety in his career at Jacksonville State.

He can be seen crashing the backfield from a weak-side linebacker position to make a tackle for loss, covering receivers all over the field from the slot, closing hard from a Cover 2 safety position to make a tackle in the flat, making a diving interception toward the sideline in the deep half of the field and forcing the run from the slot on a sweep to his side of the field.

He dominated the competition at the lower-level Division I conference.

If and when he adjusts to NFL competition, the Bills could have a third safety for a "big nickel" scheme in their defense. When he was at Carolina, Coach Sean McDermott used versatile linebacker Shaq Thompson in a big-nickel defense. With the Bills last season, he stuck almost exclusively with a conventional nickel personnel grouping, using cornerback Leonard Johnson as the fifth defensive back.

That's still going to be the primary nickel defense for the Bills this season, with Phillip Gaines and Taron Johnson being the prime candidates to replace Johnson as the slot cornerback.

But depending on the matchup, putting a bigger body on the field in coverage could be helpful at times.

"That was the big attraction, the fact you can play him on slot receivers, you can put him outside, you can put him in the box," said defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier of Neal. "And in the NFL today, the way they spread you out, you need that. That's what Micah Hyde gives us with our first group. We're hoping Siran will develop and become that type of player."

"What you're feeling pretty good about is the matchups on these really good running back that people are using now to spread your defense out and get mismatches," Frazier said. "Now you've got a guy like Siran who can match up. Now you don't feel like: How is this linebacker going to cover this running back? How are we going to win the down, knowing they're trying to create this mismatch?"

How quickly can Neal develop the understanding and awareness to master a nickel back role? More experienced journeymen, Dean Marlowe and Kelcie McCray, have a shot to impress coaches in the nickel defense in preseason.

“Well, we’re trying some different players in the position; you're not going to do it unless you feel like it is a position of strength and we’re still vetting that process,” said McDermott.

If last year is an indication, the Bills will lean toward playing the most talented players who can execute without making mistakes, as opposed to employing schemes that look good on paper.

"It’s something that’s in our toolbox," McDermott said. "I’m not sure how much we’ll use it or not, it’s just a matter of, again, the right player at the right time and the right matchup."