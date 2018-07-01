PATTERSON, Minnie C. (Mothershed)

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest June 27, 2018; beloved wife of the late Leon Patterson; mother of Thermon (Veronica) Goston, Douglas (Elaine) Goston, Darcy (Edward) Green, Doris Daniels, Reginald (Deloris) Goston and Georgia Zeigler; grandmother of Veronica Copeland and Aa (Marlon) Hearon (whom she raised as her children); also survived by many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 1, 2018 at 5 PM at Greater Hope Baptist Church, 8 Verplank St., where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Rev. James C. Blackburn, Jr., officiating. Entombment in Serenity Mausoleum, Forest Lawn Cemetery which will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com