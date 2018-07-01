Thousands of customers without power in Erie, Niagara counties

National Grid and NYSEG are reporting roughly 5,600 customers in Erie and Niagara counties are without power Sunday evening, a day with temperatures in the 90s.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, over 4,100 customers in Erie County were without power, mostly in Buffalo. And in Niagara County, over 1,400 customers were without power, mostly in North Tonawanda.

National Grid estimated power would be restored at roughly 11 p.m.

At one point early Sunday evening, nearly 10,000 customers were without power.