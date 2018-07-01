My View: In America we celebrate independence of thought

By Howard R. Wolf

As the Fourth of July approaches, it “behooves” us, as my old Army sergeant used to say, to reacquaint ourselves, or to read for the first time, some of our founding and foundational documents.

The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States of America are good places to begin.

The Bill of Rights (1791) – the first 10 amendments to the Constitution, which FDR called “the great American charter of personal liberty and human dignity” – will make you want to salute the flag if you choose to do so; you may wish to do that on what we always hope will be a mellow evening by the side of a lake with fireworks lighting up the sky on the far shore.

And if we’re lucky on this special evening, we’ll be among a gathering of friends and family, some neighbors as well, with whom we can take pride and comfort in the fact that, so far, we can assemble in this way without anyone asking us beforehand if we are patriots and what patriotism means.

That’s essential in our democracy: the right, guaranteed in the First Amendment, of “freedom of speech” and “the right of the people peaceably to assemble.”

As we watch the Roman candles burst into umbrellalike constellations, we don’t ask our friends what these miniature galaxies stand for; or if we do, we accept any or no interpretation and ask for another hot dog, so far.

But some folks these days would like to tell us how we must express our patriotism and to punish us if we choose to be silent for any number of reasons, including the fact that we’re still thinking about all the possible meanings of those documents that have made America a beacon of light in the dark night of history for so many people since 1776.

We may not be ready yet to come up with some simple and definitive language for what it means to be an American; and even if we are ready, we may choose not to impose our beliefs on the person sitting next to us (around a campfire if we’re lucky) on such an important evening when we celebrate our independence.

Now some people may think that I’m being ornery by not agreeing with them that we all should have the same thoughts about what makes us a special country, so far; but I would point out to them in as cordial a manner as possible that Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, two of our most revered founding statesmen, disagreed with each other about some fundamental principles for over 50 years and continuously exchanged letters on these issues until they died on the same day, July 4, 1826.

With local reference, we would do well to reread the opinion of Justice Robert Jackson (after whom our federal courthouse is named) in “West Virginia v. Barnette: The Freedom to not pledge allegiance” (1943) in which he writes:

“The case is made difficult not because the principles of its decision are obscure, but because the flag involved is our own. … If there is any fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no official … can prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other matters of opinion.

By the way: Justice Jackson prosecuted the Nazis at Nuremberg for the Allies. He knew what he was talking about.

So: pass the mustard, Dijon, of course, to someone sitting next to you on the Fourth, even if you disagree with them passionately about the intent of the comma in the Second Amendment.

Howard R. Wolf, emeritus professor of English at the University at Buffalo, is the author of “Home at the End of the Day: A Three-Act American Family Drama.”