MEYER, Howard H., Jr.

MEYER - Howard H., Jr. June 30, 2018, survived by his wife Cheryl Samilio Meyer; father of Gregory K. (Elizabeth Colucci) Meyer, Douglas E. Meyer and Alec J. (Megan Jackson) Meyer; grandfather of Catherine, Julie, John, Lexi and Jackson; brother of Fran (Tom) Curley, Kenneth (Karen) Meyer, Jim (Dana) Meyer, Ann Meyer VanBennekom and the late Katie Brackett. Friends may call at DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (one mile north of Maple Rd.) Friday, July 6th, from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Park School, 4625 Harlem Rd., Amherst, NY 14226 or Joyful Rescues, 1319 Turock Rd., Cuba, NY 14727. Please share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com