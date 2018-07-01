Man 'referees' fight between his sister, his baby's mother

Niagara Falls Police said a Buffalo man acted as an unofficial "referee" early Sunday in a fight involving his sister and the mother of his young child.

The mother, a 29-year-old Walnut Avenue woman, told police she was leaving the Elks Lodge on Highland Avenue around 5 a.m. Sunday when she was attacked by "multiple" women, including the 40-year-old sister of her baby's father. The father reportedly urged onlookers to "let them fight it out."

The victim told police that he finally stepped in to separate the combatants. She was treated for apparently minor injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

She told police that the father has been threatening her on a regular basis recently. She was advised to obtain an arrest warrant.