Letter: Someone help the children suffering under this policy

Try to imagine your child snatched from your loving care and stuffed into a cage in a warehouse where the little one is sleeping on a thin mat on the floor and covered by a foil thermal blanket. This is the harsh reality of Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy. President Obama refused to separate immigrant children from their parents regardless of the parent’s immigration status.

A prominent pediatrician, who was allowed a brief visit to the degrading children’s prison, observed frightened toddlers sitting in silence with no interaction between them as they ignored the many toys surrounding them. A tiny one sitting in the middle was screaming for Mami and Papa while a staff member was not allowed to console her by touching her or picking her up. The pediatrician warned that the result of such trauma will damage speech and motor development and the psychological effects of separation detention may be a lifetime problem.

Even though President Trump has reversed the “zero tolerance” policy which separates children from parents, the reversal is in effect for only 20 days. An unbelievable 2,000 children are now deprived of necessary parental care. The reversal of “zero tolerance” applies to new immigrant children while the processed children remain in caged limbo and will remain so unless we speak out forcefully to demand their immediate release and return to loved ones. Contact your local library for the address and phone numbers of your local congress person!

Attorney Jeff Sessions erroneously quoted Romans 13: “anyone who resists authority is rebelling against God…” An immigrant toddler, a child, a youth isn’t rebelling against authority. Jesus said “Let the children come unto me.”

Regardless of what our stance in general may be regarding immigrants, we must actively condemn Nazi-like child imprisonment.

Jean M. Lichtenthal

Middleport