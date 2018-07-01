Letter: Playing the blame game is no way to run nation

Donald Trump exhibits dictator behavior in so many ways, not the least of which is his use of scapegoating. This time it is not Muslims, it is immigration.

Immigrants, according to Trump, are responsible for all our problems! Additionally, the immigrant-hating Jeff Sessions uses the Bible to justify family separation, so that kids can be used as pawns for Trump to build his useless wall. How morally bankrupt can you get?

Nancy R. Johnston

Cheektowaga