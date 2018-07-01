Jamestown woman with suspended license charged with DWI – again

A 23-year-old Jamestown woman was charged with aggravated drunk-driving early Sunday morning in the Chautauqua County town of Ellery after she was stopped for speeding.

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies pulled over Morgan B. Vail at 2:32 a.m. on Route 430 and found her to be intoxicated. Officers checked her driving record and found her license had been suspended for a prior DWI offense. She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated DWI for having a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.18 percent, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and speeding.