Guam native Reid-Foley making name as a pitcher, too

Buffalo Bisons pitcher Sean Reid-Foley is becoming known for a lot more than being the only player in organized professional baseball who was born on Guam. The right-hander is developing into a reliable and effective starting pitcher for the Herd.

Sunday, Reid-Foley shut out the Syracuse Chiefs on two hits for six innings to help Buffalo to a 4-1 victory at NBT Bank Stadium, salvaging the third game of a four-game series and putting the Bisons (38-37) back over .500.

The Bisons return home tonight to face the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Coca-Cola Field. The Herd will face the New York Yankees affiliate again on Tuesday night in the annual Independence Day Eve game followed by the Buffalo Philharmonic concert and fireworks show.

None of the Chiefs advanced beyond first base against Reid-Foley, who was born on the Pacific outpost when his father was in the Coast Guard.

Points of interest: Michael De La Cruz doubled home Jason Leblebijian, who had walked, to put Buffalo on top in the fifth inning. The Bisons added two runs in the eighth with Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (double) and Jason Smith Jr. (single) driving in the runs. … The only Syracuse run came on a homer by Chris Dominguez off Jose Fernandez to lead off the bottom of the eighth.

Noteworthy: Andrew Guillotte batted ninth and played left field in his 2018 debut with the Bisons. He singled and scored the Buffalo run in the ninth on a single by Gurriel Jr. Guillotte, 25, from McNeese State (La.) played eight games for Buffalo last season. He was called up on Saturday from Double-A New Hampshire where he was batting .235. … Sunday’s outing was the fifth quality start for Reid-Foley who has struck out 49 in 41 innings for Buffalo and has won four of his last five starts.

Next: Right-hander Chris Rowley (5-4, 3.14) will start for the Bisons tonight (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.) against 22-year-old lefty Justus Sheffield (1-3, 2.82), one of the Yankees top prospects who came from Cleveland in the 2016 Andrew Miller trade.