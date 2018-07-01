Baptist church seeks to more than double size of William Street facility

First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church wants to more than double the size of its William Street facility with a new multipurpose space and sanctuary for its growing attendance.

It is seeking Buffalo Planning Board approval to convert the existing 10,000-square-foot brick church at 467 William into a "Family Life Center" to be used for events, youth church services and recreational sports. It will include a commercial kitchen, one or more classrooms and computer labs, and a small nonprofit space to offer educational opportunities for youth.

Meanwhile, officials plan to build a two-story, 16,658-square-foot sanctuary in back of the church on the 1.33-acre site at William and Madison Street, with capacity to seat 762 people and additional space for dressing rooms, bathrooms and a conference area. It will be connected to the old church to the north through an atrium lobby.

The $2.8 million project, which will include 68 parking spaces, 22 bicycle spaces and new curb cuts, is being managed by McGuire Development Co., with Lamparelli Construction Co. as the general contractor. Studio T3 Engineering and HCO Inc. of Indianapolis handled the design, which features white stucco, a shingle roof and aluminum trim around the windows. If approved, construction will take about nine months, according to documents filed with the Planning Board.

The project was considered on Monday evening, but the Planning Board was one member short of enough votes to approve the project, so it will come back in two weeks.