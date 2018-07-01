Drunk driver strikes cars in South Buffalo

A West Seneca man was arrested Saturday morning for drunk driving in South Buffalo after he struck two cars on Potters Road and refused a chemical test, Buffalo Police reported.

Officers said Brendan Dunning was driving southeast on Potters alongside Cazenovia Park at about 11 a.m. when he struck one car in front of a home near Peconic Street and another one in a driveway three houses down, before stalling near the end of the block at Woodside Avenue.

He appeared intoxicated and failed a field sobriety test before he was arrested, police said.