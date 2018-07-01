Developers receive subdivision approval to start Elim Townhomes

The next phase of the redevelopment of the former Central Park Plaza into the new Highland Park residential community is poised to begin, as the Elim Community Development Corp. of Buffalo and Belmont Housing Resources for WNY received city approval this week to divide the site where they will construct a 30-unit affordable townhouse development.

The developers want to build their proposed project on 2.19 acres of the 27-acre lot at 129 Holden Ave., which is controlled by LPCiminelli.

The $10.5 million Elim Townhomes project will consist of five six-unit, two-story buildings with attached townhouses, plus a community center, 42 parking spaces, a bicycle rack, a park and playground. The site plan was already approved in November, and this was the final step needed before work can begin. Construction is slated to start Oct. 12, said Brad Packard, director of housing development for Belmont.

It's separate from LPCiminelli's project, which will ultimately include 717 residential units and is already underway. Packard said Belmont and Elim have started a list of "interested parties" with "an awful lot of interest," but do not have any pre-lease commitments.